John Newman to headline tonight at Campus Festival – Thursday’s program schedule

After Wednesday’s warm-up, Thursday marks the real kickoff of the 2025 Campus Festival in Debrecen. While yesterday’s programs clearly catered to local favorites and Hungarian audiences, tonight an international superstar will take the stage in the Big Forrest: John Newman is set to be the top act of the day.

The British singer-songwriter, known for hits like Love Me Again and Come and Get It, is expected to draw a huge crowd to the stadium stage. Organizers say Thursday will bring the festival into full swing, with attendance numbers expected to surge as many festival-goers specifically picked this day for the international headliners.

Yesterday’s opening day already set the tone: a hot summer evening, friends meeting up, street food, and plenty of great music awaited visitors. Today, alongside the international stars, Hungary’s leading acts will also take the stage.

The best is yet to come: Campus Festival promises strong lineups for both Friday and Saturday, so anyone who just warmed up over the first days will have plenty of chances to dive in over the weekend.

Thursday’s program, July 17:

Metal-Sheet Nagyszínpad

17:00–17:45 Fish!

18:15–19:30 Ganxsta Zolee és a Kartel Original

20:00–21:15 Tankcsapda

21:45–23:00 John Newman (UK)

Körút Nagyszínpad

18:00–19:00 Fiúk

19:30–20:30 Csaknekedkislány

21:00–22:15 Beton.Hofi

22:45–00:00 Carson Coma

Debreceni Egyetem Színpad

18:00–18:50 Solére

19:20–20:20 Sub Bass Monster

20:50–22:00 Irie Maffia 20

22:30–23:40 Punnany Massif

00:15–00:45 Retro Tanszék: Animal Cannibals

Metal-Sheet Beat Stage

19:00–19:45 Gently Da Spittah

20:00–20:45 Éberkóma

21:00–21:45 Lil Frakk

22:00–22:45 KKevin

23:15–00:01 Mirror Glimpse

00:30–01:45 Beat Stage Party: Koósz Milán

01:45–02:59 Beat Stage Party: PIXA

03:00–04:00 Beat Stage Party: DJ PÉGÉ

MBH Bank Rock Aréna

17:00–17:45 L1

18:15–19:15 Tornóczky All Access

19:45–20:55 Bikini

21:30–22:40 Lord

23:15–00:25 Leander Kills

CATL Lighthouse Stage

17:15–18:05 Jules War

18:45–19:50 Saya Noé

20:30–21:35 Amilost (NOR)

22:15–23:20 Kolibri

00:00–01:15 Platon Karataev

KOCSI.HU Színpad

19:30–20:35 Bordó Sárkány

21:15–22:20 The Riverside Soul

23:15–00:20 Marót Viki és a Nova Kultúrzenekar

01:00–02:00 Los Orangutanes

Egyetem tér – Unipass Színpad

15:00–17:59 Színpadon az EGYETEM

18:00–18:35 Dumaszínház: Hajdú Balázs

19:00–19:45 Debreceni Citerazenekar

20:15–21:00 biankahaidu

21:30–22:30 Palya Bea – Lisztes Jenő Duó

23:00–23:45 Nóvé Soma & ifj. Csoóri Sándor

00:15–01:00 Dj Bootsie Trió

Made in Debrecen x Hangfoglaló Színpad

15:00–15:40 Leuctra

16:10–16:50 Lowlanders

17:20–18:00 Sixpack

18:30–19:30 Android + Impact

19:50–20:30 Rius & The Band

20:50–21:30 Neonhal

22:00–22:40 Hollywoodoo

23:10–23:50 Wyrfarkas

00:20–01:00 Bypass of Anger

01:30–02:10 Closure

Pepsi Music HALL

20:00–20:59 Jodeb warmup session: Barni B2B Páfrány

21:00–21:59 Jodeb warmup session: Meduzah

22:00–22:59 Jodeb warmup session: Half to Twelve

23:00–23:59 The Etiket pres.: Paralich

00:00–00:59 The Etiket pres.: Diana Hassan

01:00–01:59 The Etiket pres.: Sikztah

02:00–02:59 The Etiket pres.: Mzperx

03:00–03:59 The Etiket pres.: Technokool X Akác

04:00–05:00 The Etiket pres.: Blue Advance

Forest Underground

18:00–18:59 Muzvio

19:00–20:29 DRJ

20:30–22:00 Due Giorni

22:00–23:29 Forest Bump pres.: EULEN

23:30–01:00 Forest Bump pres.: Noel b2b DannyP

01:00–02:29 Forest Bump pres.: Antique & T:Maniak

02:30–04:00 Forest Bump pres.: Mirmur

Rádió 1 – Soproni Stage

20:00–20:59 Kollár

21:00–21:59 Hamvai PG

22:00–22:59 Stadium X

23:00–23:59 Bárány Attila

00:00–00:59 Metzker Viktória

01:00–01:59 JoerJunior

02:00–02:59 Willcox

03:00–04:00 Purebeat

Unicum Bár

23:40–01:00 Rezidens DJ: Juhász Laci

01:00–02:15 DJ Radnai

02:15–04:00 Rezidens DJ: Juhász Laci

Jim Beam Bár

20:00–23:00 Bemelegítés: DJ Orvos Gyuri

23:00–02:00 HeadBang by DJ ELF

02:00–04:00 Monster Pie Party

MOL Mercarius Garden

18:00–20:00 Balasq B2B Molerio

20:00–22:00 Tommy V

22:00–23:00 Stephen

23:00–00:30 Németi feat. Jász Andris (szaxofon)

00:30–02:00 DJ Lauer

02:00–03:00 James Cole

03:00–04:00 Jay Kid