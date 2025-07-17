John Newman to headline tonight at Campus Festival – Thursday’s program schedule

After Wednesday’s warm-up, Thursday marks the real kickoff of the 2025 Campus Festival in Debrecen. While yesterday’s programs clearly catered to local favorites and Hungarian audiences, tonight an international superstar will take the stage in the Big Forrest: John Newman is set to be the top act of the day.
The British singer-songwriter, known for hits like Love Me Again and Come and Get It, is expected to draw a huge crowd to the stadium stage. Organizers say Thursday will bring the festival into full swing, with attendance numbers expected to surge as many festival-goers specifically picked this day for the international headliners.
Yesterday’s opening day already set the tone: a hot summer evening, friends meeting up, street food, and plenty of great music awaited visitors. Today, alongside the international stars, Hungary’s leading acts will also take the stage.
The best is yet to come: Campus Festival promises strong lineups for both Friday and Saturday, so anyone who just warmed up over the first days will have plenty of chances to dive in over the weekend.
Thursday’s program, July 17:
Metal-Sheet Nagyszínpad
17:00–17:45 Fish!
18:15–19:30 Ganxsta Zolee és a Kartel Original
20:00–21:15 Tankcsapda
21:45–23:00 John Newman (UK)
Körút Nagyszínpad
18:00–19:00 Fiúk
19:30–20:30 Csaknekedkislány
21:00–22:15 Beton.Hofi
22:45–00:00 Carson Coma
Debreceni Egyetem Színpad
18:00–18:50 Solére
19:20–20:20 Sub Bass Monster
20:50–22:00 Irie Maffia 20
22:30–23:40 Punnany Massif
00:15–00:45 Retro Tanszék: Animal Cannibals
Metal-Sheet Beat Stage
19:00–19:45 Gently Da Spittah
20:00–20:45 Éberkóma
21:00–21:45 Lil Frakk
22:00–22:45 KKevin
23:15–00:01 Mirror Glimpse
00:30–01:45 Beat Stage Party: Koósz Milán
01:45–02:59 Beat Stage Party: PIXA
03:00–04:00 Beat Stage Party: DJ PÉGÉ
MBH Bank Rock Aréna
17:00–17:45 L1
18:15–19:15 Tornóczky All Access
19:45–20:55 Bikini
21:30–22:40 Lord
23:15–00:25 Leander Kills
CATL Lighthouse Stage
17:15–18:05 Jules War
18:45–19:50 Saya Noé
20:30–21:35 Amilost (NOR)
22:15–23:20 Kolibri
00:00–01:15 Platon Karataev
KOCSI.HU Színpad
19:30–20:35 Bordó Sárkány
21:15–22:20 The Riverside Soul
23:15–00:20 Marót Viki és a Nova Kultúrzenekar
01:00–02:00 Los Orangutanes
Egyetem tér – Unipass Színpad
15:00–17:59 Színpadon az EGYETEM
18:00–18:35 Dumaszínház: Hajdú Balázs
19:00–19:45 Debreceni Citerazenekar
20:15–21:00 biankahaidu
21:30–22:30 Palya Bea – Lisztes Jenő Duó
23:00–23:45 Nóvé Soma & ifj. Csoóri Sándor
00:15–01:00 Dj Bootsie Trió
Made in Debrecen x Hangfoglaló Színpad
15:00–15:40 Leuctra
16:10–16:50 Lowlanders
17:20–18:00 Sixpack
18:30–19:30 Android + Impact
19:50–20:30 Rius & The Band
20:50–21:30 Neonhal
22:00–22:40 Hollywoodoo
23:10–23:50 Wyrfarkas
00:20–01:00 Bypass of Anger
01:30–02:10 Closure
Pepsi Music HALL
20:00–20:59 Jodeb warmup session: Barni B2B Páfrány
21:00–21:59 Jodeb warmup session: Meduzah
22:00–22:59 Jodeb warmup session: Half to Twelve
23:00–23:59 The Etiket pres.: Paralich
00:00–00:59 The Etiket pres.: Diana Hassan
01:00–01:59 The Etiket pres.: Sikztah
02:00–02:59 The Etiket pres.: Mzperx
03:00–03:59 The Etiket pres.: Technokool X Akác
04:00–05:00 The Etiket pres.: Blue Advance
Forest Underground
18:00–18:59 Muzvio
19:00–20:29 DRJ
20:30–22:00 Due Giorni
22:00–23:29 Forest Bump pres.: EULEN
23:30–01:00 Forest Bump pres.: Noel b2b DannyP
01:00–02:29 Forest Bump pres.: Antique & T:Maniak
02:30–04:00 Forest Bump pres.: Mirmur
Rádió 1 – Soproni Stage
20:00–20:59 Kollár
21:00–21:59 Hamvai PG
22:00–22:59 Stadium X
23:00–23:59 Bárány Attila
00:00–00:59 Metzker Viktória
01:00–01:59 JoerJunior
02:00–02:59 Willcox
03:00–04:00 Purebeat
Unicum Bár
23:40–01:00 Rezidens DJ: Juhász Laci
01:00–02:15 DJ Radnai
02:15–04:00 Rezidens DJ: Juhász Laci
Jim Beam Bár
20:00–23:00 Bemelegítés: DJ Orvos Gyuri
23:00–02:00 HeadBang by DJ ELF
02:00–04:00 Monster Pie Party
MOL Mercarius Garden
18:00–20:00 Balasq B2B Molerio
20:00–22:00 Tommy V
22:00–23:00 Stephen
23:00–00:30 Németi feat. Jász Andris (szaxofon)
00:30–02:00 DJ Lauer
02:00–03:00 James Cole
03:00–04:00 Jay Kid