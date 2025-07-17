Ivan & The Parazol brought vibrant vintage rock energy to Campus Festival

Last night at Campus Festival, Ivan & The Parazol delivered a truly electrifying performance that made it clear why they continue to be one of Hungary’s most beloved live acts. Despite playing on a relatively small stage, the Budapest-based band managed to draw a large and enthusiastic crowd who seemed to have been waiting all night just for them. Fans sang along word for word, danced, and cheered throughout the entire set, creating a vibrant atmosphere that felt almost like a private celebration of rock ‘n’ roll.

Founded in 2010, Ivan & The Parazol are known for blending vintage psychedelic rock with a modern edge, drawing inspiration from iconic acts like The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Doors, and Tame Impala. Their retro-infused sound and charismatic frontman, Iván Vitáris, consistently deliver a nostalgic yet fresh live experience.

Over the years, they have built an impressive résumé with performances at international festivals like SXSW (Austin, Texas) and Eurosonic (Netherlands), as well as sharing the stage with Robbie Williams at Hungary’s Volt Festival. Their albums — from Mama Don’t You Recognize Ivan & The Parazol? to Budai Pop — showcase their journey from English-language rock towards a more Hungarian-rooted identity, without losing the international flair that makes them so unique.

Last night’s Debrecen audience proved once again why this city is considered a key stop on the band’s tours. The connection between the musicians and the crowd was palpable — people weren’t just spectators but active participants, dancing and singing as if they were part of the band’s story themselves.

In a festival landscape dominated by electronic and pop acts, Ivan & The Parazol reminded everyone that rock music — with its swagger, groove, and timeless energy — still knows how to move people.

Their Campus Festival appearance was not just a concert; it was a communal moment of shared joy, nostalgia, and pure rock ‘n’ roll spirit.