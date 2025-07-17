Mediterranean vibes in perfect harmony: Shakalab rocked Campus Festival with Sicilian roots reggae

Last night, Shakalab, the vibrant Sicilian reggae and hip-hop collective, brought a fresh Mediterranean breeze to the Campus Festival with a concert full of rhythm, energy, and unity. Their performance felt like a perfectly tuned harmony between modern beats and traditional sounds, offering something truly unique for the Debrecen audience.

Formed around 2010 in Palermo, Shakalab consists of four veterans of the Italian reggae and hip-hop scenes: Jahmento, Lorrè, Br1, and Marcolizzo. Over the years, they’ve shaped a distinctive sound by blending roots reggae and dub with elements of trap, hip-hop, and black music, creating a rich, multi-layered sonic experience. Their discography — with albums like Tutto sbagliato (2013), Duepuntozero (2015), Non facciamo musica (2018), Four (2020), and Dieci (2021) — clearly reflects this fusion of genres.

Having toured Europe’s biggest reggae festivals, including their Rototom Sunsplash debut in 2022, Shakalab brought the same high standards to Debrecen. The audience could feel the Mediterranean warmth and island rhythms blending seamlessly with modern urban beats, creating an atmosphere of unity, joy, and movement.

Shakalab’s concert was a celebration of roots, culture, and connection, a fitting reminder of how powerful and uplifting music can be when tradition and innovation meet on stage.