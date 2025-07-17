A man leaves a drugstore without paying in Debrecen

A man walked out of a Debrecen drugstore with three perfumes in his pockets without paying, but the security guard did not let him get away. During the identity check, it was also revealed that multiple warrants had been issued against him.

The 49-year-old man entered the store in the early evening of July 12. After briefly browsing, he picked up three perfumes, pocketed them, and left. However, the security guard approached him and confronted him, at which point the man returned the perfumes and walked away without further comment. Although the guard told him that the police were already on their way, the makeshift thief ignored him and kept going.

An employee followed the man and kept the operations center informed over the phone about their whereabouts, allowing local patrol officers to locate them within minutes. The offender was handcuffed and identified, and it turned out there were three active warrants out for his arrest.

The Debrecen Police Department has launched proceedings against him on charges of theft.