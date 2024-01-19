A passenger was caught smoking during a flight from Larnaca to Budapest

After landing in Budapest, police intercepted the passenger at the Wizz Air airplane.

Smoking on an airplane can result in a fine of up to 3,000 euros – writes hvg.hu.

Police officers checked and led off a passenger on Wizz Air flight W6 2452 from Larnaca to Budapest at the Budapest airport, Ellenszél reports on its site. An employee of the portal traveled on the plane, and according to his report, the flight attendants on board warned them that smoking was prohibited.

According to the crew’s instructions, they had to remain seated after landing and were not allowed to unfasten their seat belts, and the plane was soon surrounded by police. A male passenger was called to follow them, after which the other passengers could start disembarking. The low-cost airline has since issued a statement:

“On the January 17th Wizz Air flight from Larnaca to Budapest, one of the passengers, in violation of the safety regulations and ignoring the crew’s repeated warnings, smoked several times in the lavatory of the plane. The crew notified the police by the safety protocol, and after landing, the offending passenger was removed from the board. The airline applies zero tolerance to any violation of safety regulations. This includes the smoking rule, which is common in air travel. Violation can result in a fine of up to 3,000 euros or a ban from flying “.

The airline apologized to all passengers and reminded them to always follow their safety regulations. For them, the safety of passengers and staff is always the most important thing, they added.