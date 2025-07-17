A Chinese delegation from Jiamusi visited the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen to explore cooperation opportunities

The leadership of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center welcomed a delegation from the northeastern Chinese city of Jiamusi on Tuesday. Alongside patient care, the visitors were particularly interested in learning about the role and training of health visitors (public health nurses) in Hungary. The visit also provided an opportunity to discuss potential future cooperation between the universities of the two cities.

“The University of Debrecen Clinical Center is Hungary’s largest inpatient care institution. Across its three campuses — Nagyerdei, Kenézy Gyula, and Count István Tisza — the center treats over four million patients annually. Inpatient care covers 60 medical fields, while outpatient care extends to more than 100 specialties,” said Zoltán Szabó, Vice-Rector of the University of Debrecen and President of the Clinical Center, during the meeting with the delegation from Jiamusi.

Szabó added that beyond regional patient care, the Clinical Center is also responsible for a significant portion of primary care services, including the professional supervision of regional health visitor services.

Speaking about recent developments, he highlighted the establishment of the Emergency Clinic, the creation of the Pediatric Emergency Center, and the construction of a Hybrid Operating Room. Thanks to these advancements, various departments of the Clinical Center have received numerous domestic and international recognitions in recent years.

The President emphasized that, beyond patient care, the Clinical Center’s professionals play an essential role in the University of Debrecen’s educational and research activities.

The Clinical Center participates in numerous international academic and clinical collaborations, contributing to the development of high-quality healthcare services that meet European standards.

Professor Szabó also presented the Clinical Center’s communication development strategy to the delegation. He noted that in addition to Hungarian, English and German-language communications have significantly improved in recent years, helping to better inform patients, students, and visiting international delegations.

Following Professor Szabó’s presentation, Marianna Móré, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, introduced the faculty’s educational programs. Renáta Jávorné Erdei, Vice-Dean for Education, then provided an overview of current developments in health visitor training. It was noted that since 1993, 1,229 health visitors have earned bachelor’s degrees at the faculty, and 18 have completed the specialized master’s program since 2021.

Csaba Papp, Director of the Institute of Primary Care and Health Promotion, and Edit Kovács, Head of the County Health Visitor Service, gave detailed presentations on the roles of community-based, school-based, and hospital-based health visitors. Currently, more than 250 health visitors work within the Clinical Center.

This visit from the Chinese delegation could mark the first step toward building cooperation between Jiamusi’s healthcare system and certain departments of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, particularly in the fields of primary care and health visitor services.

(unideb.hu)