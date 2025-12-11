Armin van Buuren at the Campus Festival

One of the world’s most famous DJs will be the first officially announced main stage act for next year’s Campus Festival. The Dutch superstar will spin his tracks for the audience in Debrecen under the trees of Nagyerdő on July 24, 2026, on the Metal-Sheet Main Stage, following his performances at the world’s biggest festivals.

For the first time in the history of the four-day festival, Armin van Buuren, one of the biggest icons of the global electronic music scene, will perform – the Campus Festival organizers announced in a statement on December 10.

The Dutch DJ is ranked 5th on the DJ Top 100 list, a former five-time world number one, and the producer of the hit song “Blah Blah Blah,” which has over 10 billion streams. In addition, he regularly performs at global festivals such as Tomorrowland and the Ultra Music Festival, according to the statement.

“Armin van Buuren’s performance marks another significant step in the life of the Campus Festival. This announcement shows that we continue to focus on attracting high-quality international acts. Between July 22 and 26, 2026, we will offer a memorable musical experience in the heart of Debrecen,” emphasized András Süli, the festival’s program director.

This year, the Campus Festival again demonstrated its appeal in the domestic festival market. In 2025, the event attracted more than 120,000 visitors to Nagyerdő, with over 250 musical acts and nearly 1,000 cultural programs across 21 different venues.

To provide experiences for locals even during the winter season, on December 12, 2025, the Campus Festival invites Debrecen students to a tram party with Milán Koósz. The party will take place from 3 PM to 7 PM on Tram Line 1, boarding at the Aquaticum stop. The high school with the highest number of participants will receive a significant discount on 2026 Campus passes. Participation is free but requires registration. Details are available on the festival’s official website.

The festival series is a defining event in the life of the University of Debrecen, which every year pays special attention to presenting higher education and science in an entertaining and accessible way at the festival. In line with this, in 2026, the university will again offer a diverse program lineup, including concerts, talks, and interactive demonstrations. In addition, wooden houses set up on University Square will showcase the university’s faculties and various organizational units.

(unideb.hu)