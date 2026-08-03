MÁV introduces temporary energy-saving measures

Due to the prolonged period of exceptionally high temperatures and the increased strain on Hungary’s national electricity grid, the MÁV Group is temporarily reducing energy consumption across the properties and facilities it operates. The railway company announced on Friday that these measures will not affect railway safety or the continuous operation of train services, which remain its top priority.

According to the statement, during the peak electricity demand period between 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., electric locomotives will be limited to drawing no more than 75 percent of their rated power when starting and accelerating. Charging of electric buses will be rescheduled entirely to the late evening, after 11:00 p.m.

The company has also streamlined the operation of its buildings and offices by switching off all non-essential decorative, façade, advertising, and outdoor lighting. Lighting in passenger areas will only be reduced where doing so does not compromise passenger safety or wayfinding.

During the critical evening period from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., the temperature in air-conditioned rooms will be set higher or, where possible, air conditioning will be switched off entirely. In staff welfare facilities, the temperature of hot water produced by electric boilers will be limited to 40°C, the statement said.

MÁV emphasized that rail operations, traffic control, passenger safety, and all critical IT and communication systems will continue operating at full capacity without restrictions, ensuring safe and uninterrupted rail services throughout the period.