Debrecen residents can enjoy free entry to Aquaticum

In response to the prolonged summer heat, the Municipality of Debrecen has asked Aquaticum Debrecen Ltd. to provide free admission to Aquaticum Beach for Debrecen residents from August 3 to August 6, between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. (pool closing time: 7:30 p.m.).

The offer is available to residents who can present both a Debrecen address card and a photo ID.

The initiative aims to give local residents easier access to a safe place to cool off during the exceptional heat. However, free entry can only be provided until the beach reaches its maximum capacity. The Municipality of Debrecen and Aquaticum ask visitors for their patience and understanding if no additional guests can be admitted due to capacity limits.

With temperatures remaining exceptionally high and a third-level heat alert in effect, the city continues to prioritize the safety of its residents. In addition to distributing drinking water, operating misting stations, and keeping public drinking fountains available, this latest measure offers another opportunity for people in Debrecen to cool down safely and comfortably during the hottest days.

In its statement, the Municipality of Debrecen also reminds residents to stay well hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day whenever possible, and pay special attention to older adults, young children, pregnant women, and people living with chronic illnesses during the heatwave.