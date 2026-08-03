CATL Debrecen to temporarily reduce energy consumption

Following a Hungarian government initiative aimed at reducing the energy and water consumption of industrial facilities during the ongoing drought, CATL Debrecen has reviewed its operations and is working closely with utility providers to ensure it can introduce immediate measures if necessary, the company told our news portal.

CATL noted that its battery cell factory in Debrecen has not yet begun production, meaning the facility’s current electricity and water consumption remains low. However, company experts are preparing temporary measures to reduce the energy use of its module assembly plant, helping to ensure a stable electricity supply for residents during the period of exceptionally high demand.

As a first step, the company will focus on reducing non-production-related energy consumption. Planned measures may include:

Suspending temperature control in rooms that are unused or only minimally used.

Raising the indoor temperature settings in logistics buildings.

Rescheduling certain manufacturing processes to different times.

Optimizing the operation of energy-intensive equipment.

CATL said that protecting environmental resources remains one of its priorities. The company added that it will inform the public once the specific energy-saving measures have been finalized and implemented.