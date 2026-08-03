Debrecen introduces first-level water restrictions amid heatwave

The Municipality of Debrecen has introduced first-level water restrictions from Monday, following a proposal by Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. The measure will remain in effect until further notice and was introduced to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply in the city.

Debrecen has a water restriction plan that defines different levels depending on weather conditions and changes in water consumption. Based on this plan, and at the recommendation of Debreceni Vízmű Zrt., the city has ordered a first-level water restriction from Monday until it is withdrawn.

Under the restriction, the following activities are prohibited:

watering green areas and public spaces with drinking water, hoses, or irrigation equipment;

filling swimming pools;

cleaning or cooling concrete, asphalt, and decorative stone surfaces;

washing cars;

operating fountains and decorative water features.

In addition, the water replacement schedules for swimming pools at private and public beaches, spas, and wellness hotels must be rescheduled in consultation with the water utility provider.

The city is asking residents and water users to suspend or postpone these activities, as they place a significant strain on the water supply system. Authorities emphasized that ignoring the restrictions in extreme circumstances could even jeopardize the reliability of essential water services.

Taking into account the forecast data from HungaroMet Hungarian Meteorological Service Nonprofit Ltd., the Chief Medical Officer has issued a third-level heat alert across the entire country until midnight Tuesday. However, based on weather forecasts, the alert is expected to be extended.