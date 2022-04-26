Man operated an illegal car dismantler at his place of residence in Hajdú-Bihar county

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a man who carried out unlicensed activities in the yard of his home in Nyírábrány for violating the waste management regulations for hazardous waste.

According to the indictment, the man and his family have been living on the property since May 2017, in the yard of which he was engaged in car demolition and car repair activities without obtaining the necessary permits.

On 19 September 2018, a joint inspection was carried out by the competent staff of the National Tax and Customs Administration and the government office at the man’s home. In the process, it was found that he stored about 2,000 kg of motor vehicle waste in the yard. The man regularly burned the tired oil drained from the cars with sawdust in the stove of one of the outbuildings.

Following the investigation, the government officials ordered the defendant to cease his activities and imposed fines on him for waste management and air quality protection.

A year later, in September 2019, government office staff again checked the man’s residence. At that time, there were three cars in the yard of the house, a total of nearly four tons waiting to be dismantled, in addition, the accused stored the removed parts in the yard and did not keep records of the various wastes. For this reason, the government office again ordered the defendant to cease unauthorized waste management and also imposed a fine on him.

According to the legislation, a motor vehicle that has become waste and the oil derived from it are considered hazardous waste, the treatment of which requires a special official permit, which the accused did not have.

The criminal proceedings were initiated on the basis of a signal from the Public Law Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office, and the investigation was carried out by the Hajdúhadháza Police Headquarters.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the Debrecen District Court for violating the waste management regulations for hazardous waste against the accused. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office proposed the imposition of a prison sentence and an additional sentence of disqualification from public affairs. The indictment also contains a moderate motion in the event that the accused confesses to the act and waives his right to a trial.

ugyeszseg.hu