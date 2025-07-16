Campus Festival 2025: Music, culture and community in the heart of Debrecen

Alongside headliners like Jason Derulo, American electropop duo The Chainsmokers, English superstar John Newman — known for blending funk, soul, and modern pop — and alternative rock legends The Dandy Warhols, six additional international acts will further strengthen this year’s Campus Festival lineup.

After ten months of planning and nearly two weeks of on-site preparations, the 2025 Campus Festival opens its gates on July 16 at 12:00 PM. For the 17th consecutive year, this ever-popular event — now spanning over 21 venues — expects tens of thousands of festival-goers, with pre-festival interest once again exceptionally high. Campus remains Hungary’s festival with the largest number of domestic performers: over four days, more than 250 acts are scheduled, and by Sunday evening, the total number of cultural events is projected to approach one thousand.

Among the main Hungarian acts, Halott Pénz and Bagossy Brothers Company return after a two-year break, alongside returning favorites ByeAlex és a Slepp, Majka, Desh, Dzsúdló, and Tankcsapda. Also taking the stage will be Ganxsta Zolee és a Kartel, celebrating their 30th anniversary in their original lineup — exclusively at Campus within the region.

Besides the usual festival favorites, Campus continues its tradition of supporting Debrecen-based artists and presents almost the full spectrum of Hungary’s music scene, unrestricted by genre. The tradition of showcasing rare, unique acts also continues: this year’s highlights include Bea Palya; Krisztián Szűcs (HS7), bringing his career-spanning show “Krézi Srác 25”; the legendary Leukémia (founded in 1986); genre-blending Zuboly; and the 30-year-old Hollywoodoo, all contributing to Hungary’s music history.

The electronic music lineup features more than 100 DJs and producers, from mainstream to underground.

Preparations for this year’s Campus involved over 1,000 staff; during the festival itself, the number of workers approaches 3,000, including 400 dedicated to public safety. For health emergencies or accidents, 24-hour on-site medical and ambulance services are available. A professional, air-conditioned medical center staffed with qualified experts ensures comprehensive care.

BEYOND THE MUSIC

Campus is much more than music. Throughout the festival grounds, activities continue all day: dance, performances, theatre, street performers, acrobats, pub sports, climbing walls, and immersive VR experiences await festival-goers.

These programs are worth exploring early on; they guarantee an exciting, experience-rich break. At night, magical light installations will illuminate Debrecen’s skies with stunning colors and shapes.

The Civil Village remains the festival’s most colorful zone. Campus Kid programs ensure that both the youngest and the oldest can enjoy carefree play. In the newly introduced, chill-themed Playhouse Project area, families can explore innovative board games, bouncy castles, beauty salons, carnivals, juggling workshops, baby-mother rooms, simulators, and more. Campus Art stations offer opportunities for craftwork and creative activities.

Street theatre attractions and evening parades are essential parts of Campus. This year’s highlights include giant glowing globes from Bábszíntér, the Super Led Show’s luminous performers, INspirál Circus artists both in the air and on Cyr wheels, the popular Mirror Men from Mirrorman Hungary, Claudia’s Angels aerialists, and Ars Sol Luna’s massive glowing frog, Uncle Toad.

New this year is the Fun Zone at the festival entrance, an obstacle course co-organized with partner companies, offering fun games at each stage.

Job Street remains a top favorite, where attendees can engage directly with the region’s leading employers to find their ideal workplace.

“High Culture Underground” – the H2O Club at the base of the Water Tower will host theatre performances, contemporary literary programs, and other performing arts. For anyone seeking a quiet, cool break from the festival buzz, the Kultpince is the perfect retreat.

UNIVERSITY SQUARE – FOCUS ON HEALTH

The University of Debrecen continues to showcase its diversity at Campus Festival. This summer, a new venue joins the mix: the Sports Diagnostics, Lifestyle, and Therapy Center (SET). Health is at the forefront here, with screenings and consultations offered by various university and Clinical Center departments, including Family Medicine, Occupational Health, Emergency Medicine, Ophthalmology, Medical Imaging, and Biomechanics.

At the usual site near Nagyerdei Stadium, 12 wooden booths will feature faculties and university organizations. From 3 PM daily, engaging, hands-on programs will demonstrate laboratory activities — quick blood type tests, vein scanners, comparisons of healthy and hematologically ill blood samples, and more. Visitors can try cooling experiments with dry ice, craft personalized moisturizing hand creams, or even mix up a DNA cocktail.

Attendees can even sign “festival marriage contracts,” learn about autonomous vehicles through model cars, take “book selfies,” and test facial recognition software to see who has the best poker face.

At the UniPass Stage, exciting afternoon talks feature elite university athletes and cover topics ranging from healthy lifestyles and cryptocurrency revolutions to animal cruelty laws and cow behavior analysis.

Evenings bring live performances from artists like Bálint Gájer, the Palya Bea – Jenő Lisztes duo, Nikoletta Szőke, Miklós Vecsei H. and QJÚB, Ádám Beretka, Soma Nóvé, Sándor Csoóri Jr., Tamás Molnár, Zian Jazz Planet feat. Dorottya Jéger, PG Csoport, Street Sixteen, and the Debrecen Cimbalom Band. Thirsty festival-goers can enjoy refreshing juices or local wines at the Caribbean-themed bar.

THE POWER OF COMMUNITY

Five-year-old Benjámin Micskó suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare, fast-progressing, currently incurable genetic disease that can lead to complete immobility and severe respiratory issues within a few years.

Gene therapy, only viable at an early stage of the disease, is Beni’s only hope. The treatment costs exceed 1.3 billion HUF, with 300 million HUF still needed.

At the 2024 opening reception, 12.5 million HUF was raised and fully donated to Beni’s foundation. This year’s opening reception proceeds will also support his life-saving treatment.

CAMPUS FESTIVAL 2025

Hungary’s festival with the most domestic performers

Over 250 acts across 21 venues

Top-tier infrastructure

Easily accessible from anywhere in the country

Diverse street food options

Festival life just 10 minutes from the city center

150 flush toilets

Shaded, dust-free environment

Quality, affordable accommodation nearby

Hungary’s coolest beach just 50m away

COMFORT 2025

Secure bicycle storage

Luggage and valuables lockers

On-site LIDL supermarket

Continuous medical and ambulance services

Information Points

The widest variety of food trucks

Camping area

Dozens of English-style flush toilets; 40 of these alone are accessible via Nagyerdei Stadium’s elevated walkways

LOOKING OUT FOR ONE ANOTHER

At Campus Festival, your physical and mental well-being comes first. It’s crucial to look out for your friends, family, and fellow festival-goers. Together, we can prevent most problems — but if anything does happen, know there’s always help available.

MEDICAL & AMBULANCE SERVICES

For any health emergencies, accidents, or illnesses, 24-hour medical and ambulance services are available onsite, clearly marked on the festival map with a yellow number 11 and the familiar red cross. A professional, air-conditioned medical base is staffed by trained specialists to handle all medical needs.