Two young men vandalized 26 sites in Debrecen – prosecution presses charges

The two young men vandalized a total of 26 locations, with some sites targeted multiple times. The prosecution has filed charges against them.

According to the indictment, between January and March 2024, an 18-year-old man spray-painted graffiti at several locations in Debrecen. The accused damaged fences, concrete bases, shop windows, and bus stop walls by spraying various red, white, and black inscriptions with spray paint. He also used permanent markers to write graffiti at several spots. At one location — the brick fence of a private house — he was accompanied by an accomplice, and together they spray-painted graffiti in multiple colors on the wall.

The offender caused damage totaling nearly HUF 700,000 (approximately €1,800) across the 26 sites. During the investigation, he partially compensated for the damages, either by paying for the repairs or by removing the graffiti himself.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has charged the offender — who admitted his actions — with 26 counts of vandalism, and his accomplice with one count. In its indictment aimed at issuing a criminal sentence without trial, the prosecution has proposed that the Debrecen District Court impose a suspended prison sentence on the main defendant and place his accomplice under probation. The prosecution also requested the confiscation of the spray cans seized during the investigation.

Police photographs taken during the on-site investigation show the traces of the vandalism.