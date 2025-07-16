Electronic waste collectors have arrived in Debrecen

With the support of the Ministry of Energy, the Electric Waste Collection Pilot Project aims to provide experience in public waste management services that will enable the widespread adoption of electric-powered waste collection vehicles.

As part of the project, two electric waste collection vehicles procured with the cooperation of HUMDA Hungarian Mobility Development Agency Plc. were handed over and presented in Debrecen on July 15, 2025, the municipality announced.

At the event, Ákos Balázs, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen responsible for green affairs, expressed his delight that Debrecen has taken another step forward towards sustainable green mobility. He emphasized that HUMDA has been an excellent partner for the city, as they have already participated in several joint pilot projects. The municipality of Debrecen aims to continue working closely with HUMDA on future electromobility and mobility pilot programs. These experiences can, in the long term, become integral to the city’s operations and urban management. He recalled that Debrecen and HUMDA had previously launched Hungary’s first green bus pilot program outside Budapest, which resulted in 12 electric buses now operating in the city. Debrecen has also tested fuel cell and hydrogen-powered buses, and an electric waste collection vehicle had already been deployed earlier.

Ákos Balázs underlined that sustainability is a priority for Debrecen. In 2019, the city announced its new environmental policy, which focuses on aligning local knowledge with nature to serve the people of Debrecen. Part of this process is the introduction of electric vehicles into urban operations. The city’s Green Codex — the strategic document for green developments — also places significant emphasis on the advancement of electromobility. Under this current project, worth HUF 720 million and with 100% funding intensity, a total of three fully electric garbage trucks will enter service in Debrecen. Two have already arrived, and the third is expected early next year.

These vehicles represent the latest technology, offering a range of 250 kilometers, making them highly practical for urban use. Charging takes only 3 hours, so their batteries can be quickly recharged. They are also easier to operate than their diesel counterparts. Most importantly, their use reduces emissions and noise pollution in Debrecen.

Ákos Balázs also noted that the municipality’s goal is to ensure that all vehicles used in urban operations are electric, marking a significant step towards becoming a green city. He mentioned that these efforts were recognized during Debrecen’s bid for the European Green Capital Award, where the city achieved one of the highest sustainability scores and was ranked among the top three finalists. “Steps like this strengthen our ambition to lead in sustainability,” said Ákos Balázs, who thanked the Hungarian Government, the Ministry of Energy, and HUMDA for their support.

Dr. Dániel Tarsoly, Head of the Circular Economy Planning Department at the Ministry of Energy, stated that he was proud and delighted to be part of an event in Debrecen that goes far beyond a mere technological development. “Today, we are taking another important step towards a sustainable future and environmentally conscious thinking,” he said. He officially handed over the purely electric waste collection vehicles procured through this project supported by the Ministry of Energy. Back in 2022, HUMDA invited the city of Debrecen to join this pilot project under its agreement with the Ministry. The goal was to gain practical experience in public waste management services to enable the broader use of electric waste collection vehicles.

“This event is not just about putting new vehicles into service; it is a symbol of a shift in mindset,” emphasized Dr. Tarsoly. The core principle of the circular economy is to use our resources as efficiently as possible. In this mindset, there is no place for disposable models; instead, sustainability, resource preservation, and innovation are prioritized. Electric waste collection vehicles perfectly embody this principle. On the one hand, they collect recyclable materials in an environmentally friendly manner, reducing both noise and emissions. On the other hand, they operate within the spirit of the circular economy: they are energy-efficient, designed for a long lifespan, and contribute to the greener future of cities.

The city of Debrecen has already demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and innovation on many occasions. However, today marks another milestone. With these electric vehicles, we are working not only for cleaner air but also for the wise use of our resources. According to Dr. Tarsoly, special thanks go to HUMDA Plc. for their outstanding cooperation over the past years, which made it possible for Debrecen to enrich its portfolio with yet another exemplary program. He also thanked the city’s leadership, professional partners, and everyone who contributed to the project.

“The future is not some distant, abstract concept. The future is here, and we are shaping it,” said Dr. Tarsoly. “Today, we are sending a clear message: sustainability is not just an opportunity but a responsibility. And we are seizing this opportunity and fulfilling this responsibility.” He wished everyone involved safe and successful work with the new vehicles. “Let this be a new beginning, followed by many similar steps,” he concluded.

At the end of the event, Dr. Tarsoly Dániel handed over, and Ákos Balázs accepted on behalf of the city, the Renault-brand vehicles.