Air quality in Debrecen is dangerous

Bácsi Éva

According to data released on Friday by the National Public Health and Pharmaceutical Center (NNGYK), air quality has become hazardous in several parts of the country, especially in eastern Hungary, due to airborne particulate matter.

The air hygiene index consists of four categories: acceptable, objectionable, unhealthy, and hazardous.

The latest measurements indicate that air quality is hazardous in Putnok, Nyíregyháza, Debrecen, Békéscsaba, Kecskemét, and Tököl. The air in Kazincbarcika, Miskolc, Eger, and Várpalota is classified as unhealthy.

Several other cities, including Budapest, Pécs, and Szombathely, recorded objectionable air quality, while all other monitoring stations registered acceptable levels.

According to forecasts from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt., the air quality is expected to be best in the western regions, while high particulate matter concentrations will persist in the east and northeast, potentially exceeding the warning threshold in some larger cities.

