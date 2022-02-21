This year marks the 140th anniversary of the Zsuzsi Railway, a series of festive programs begins

The Zsuzsi Forest Railway started its operation 140 years ago, on July 16, 1882, to transport timber harvested in the Gúthi forest. The small train, which now runs as an excursion, awaits its passengers throughout the year with a series of festive programs in honor of the anniversary, the first event of which will be the winter farewell on Zsuzsanna Day on February 26.

In the life of the Zsuzsi Forest Railway, every year traditionally begins with the celebration of Zsuzsanna Day. It won’t be any different this year either, though instead of February 19th, the name day greeting will take place on February 26th, 140 days before the 140th birthday, which will also be a musical-dance winter farewell party interspersed with traditional programs.

The Zsuzsanna Day winter farewell will start on Saturday, February 26 at the Ruyter Street departure station, from where the Zsuzsi steam locomotive will leave at 10 a.m. and will continue at 11 a.m. at the rest area next to the House of Nature in Hármashegyalja. At the musical-dance party, the guests arriving with Zsuzsi will be greeted with fun recruiting by the members of the Bihari Banda Tradition Preservation Association and friends of the musician, who will start the winter dance with a fire dance after the musical reception. With the help of Edit Varga, an environmental educator, participants can create their own puppets to bury their worries and drive away the winter. The Fire Juggler team of the Flaming Snails will be making a spectacular fiery production, they will ignite the bonfire where everyone can satisfy their self-made snipe. The train will depart from Hármashegyalja to Debrecen at 1 pm after the closing of the program.

At the Zsuzsanna Day Winter Farewell, passengers of the Zsuzsi Forest Railway can not only say goodbye to winter but also get a taste of the rich program of the 140th anniversary, including themed forest tours, interactive family and community programs, nature exhibitions and active recreation. promotional activities await those interested throughout the year.

Scheduled flights will start on March 12th.

The spring program offer of the Zsuzsi Forest Railway:

Saturday, March 12: Not just for women – get to know your own “inner forest”!

Tuesday, March 15: Young people in March on the train

Saturday, March 19: The Forest Wakes Up – Hike with the Birds!

Saturday, March 26: Theater is the games of the whole world – the “color” of nature

Saturday, April 2: World of Deer, Forest Animals in the Tale – Interactive Lecture and Forest Tour

Saturday, April 9: Live Healthy, Live Naturally! – Health Day in Hármashegyalja

Saturday, April 16: Easter in Nature – “Bunny Sirte” forest tour

Saturday, April 23: Small railway day in Hármashegyalja

Saturday, April 30: Herbs in the Field – Forest Tour

Sunday, May 1: In nature

Saturday, May 7: Birds and Trees Day in Hármashegyalja

Saturday, May 14: This is how the forest sings – a forest tour with an interactive bird show

Saturday, May 21: Create from the treasures of the forest in nature!

Sunday, May 29: Children’s Day in Hármashegyalja

You can find information about the events planned for 2022 and the current schedule on the website of the Zsuzsi Forest Railway – zsuzsivasut.hu.

DKV