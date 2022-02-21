Zoltán Mága will give concerts in a hundred churches, Debrecen will be the first stop

Hundreds of thanks for the third time Zoltán Mága, a Ferenc Liszt Prize-winning violinist, who will start his 100th series of charity concerts to thank those working in the protection against the coronavirus and helping those in need, children or those recovering from the coronavirus.

The charity mission will depart from the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen in Debrecen on February 26 and will reach Hungarian communities across the border in addition to Hungary’s cities and towns.

With his new mission, the Pro Caritate Award-winning violin virtuoso would like to thank the ordinary heroes who have fought for the lives and health of our fellow human beings over the past two years, fought an invisible disease, and ensured that our daily needs were met.

“We have to thank our doctors and nurses a hundred times, who saved the greatest value, our lives, fighting Covid-19,” said Zoltán Mága, the main goal of his new mission. Like the two series of church concerts that have already taken place, the current one will have the goal of helping children in need, he added.

In the next year, the Prima Primissima Prize-winning violinist will take to the major cities of Hungary, including Debrecen, Nyíregyháza, Tokaj, Szeged, Pécs, Nagykanizsa, Győr, Miskolc, Szolnok, Szombathely, Kecskemét, Cegléd, Tatabányoz mission, as well as to the Hungarian communities in Transylvania and Vojvodina, in the Highlands and overseas. Accompanied by the artists of the Budapest Primarius Symphony and Chamber Orchestra, Kossuth Prize-winning performers, Artists of the Nation and other renowned, prestigious performers will also take part in the events of the concert series.

Zoltán Mága is announcing a tender for those settlements who want their charity mission to reach their community later this year, therefore he is waiting for the applications of the settlements and church communities to magazoltan@magazoltan.com by stating the charity goal.

MTI