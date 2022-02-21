Two wanted men were apprehended at the Ártánd border crossing

A Hungarian citizen applied for entry at Ártánd Road Border Crossing on February 17, 2022, at 4 p.m. During the measure, it was established that the Ózd District Court had issued a circular against the man for failing to pay the fine imposed on him. He was free to leave after paying the fine.

Later, on February 18, 2022, at 2:40 a.m., a Romanian citizen wanted to enter the country, who during the inspection revealed that the Budakörnyék District Court and the Érd Police Headquarters had issued an arrest warrant against him for failing to pay the fines imposed on him, and the court commuted the sentence to confinement. The Romanian citizen was arrested by the officers and then transported to the penitentiary in Baracska.

police.hu