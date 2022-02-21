Shoplifters were caught in Derecske

The Derecskei Police Station of the Berettyóújfalu Police Station prosecuted two men from Püspökladány. The 33-year-old and 45-year-old man is suspected of regularly going to a store in Derecske in early February 2022 to steal dozens of chocolates, perfumes, and spirits that were occasionally taken away without payment.

The suspects repeatedly damaged the store until they were captured and detained by police on February 17, 2022. The commission of the crimes was acknowledged, and it was also admitted that not only were they stolen from the shop in Derecske, but similar acts were committed in the shops of several settlements.

Investigators have detained the two men and made a motion to arrest them. They are being prosecuted for a well-founded suspicion of a misdemeanor.

police.hu