A Romanian citizen applied to leave on February 20, 2022, at 6:15 pm at Ártánd Road Border Crossing. During the inspection, the man handed over to the police an identity card which, during a thorough inspection, was found to be false. The officers seized the document and the 49-year-old man was taken to the Berettyóújfalu Police Station on suspicion of committing a crime. The investigating authority prosecuted him for the crime of forgery of public documents.

police.hu