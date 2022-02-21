Overweight vehicles were taken out of traffic by police in Hajdú-Bihar

On the evening of February 18, 2022, the patrols of the Hajdúnánás Motorway Subdivision of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters took action against the drivers of overweight vehicles on the M3 motorway in two cases. The patrols removed the vehicles from the traffic in the Polgár area, and then during the measurement, it was established that their weight exceeded the maximum permissible total weight by several hundred kilograms. The police imposed administrative fines on the drivers and detained them until the violation was terminated and the fine paid.

police.hu