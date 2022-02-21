A woman from Debrecen is suspected of facilitating human trafficking and prostitution

Hajdú-Bihar police detained a woman from Debrecen who facilitated the prostitution of vulnerable women.

The Investigation Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters is conducting an investigation against Éva B., the resident of Debrecen due to a well-founded suspicion of trafficking in human beings and facilitating prostitution.

The 53-year-old woman was suspected of providing accommodation and assistance to young women in vulnerable situations between August 2020 and March 2021 in the boarding house she operated. Two of them were not yet 18 years old. According to the investigation, she confessed.

The investigators detained the woman and made a motion to the competent prosecutor’s office to arrest her, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on 18 February 2022.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.