Five people arrested by the police

Events of 22 January in numbers:

The police caught five people and took another sixteen to various police stations on 22 January 2020.

Two perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and one person was taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court.

Two foreign people were arrested for staying illegally in the country.

Eleven people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in thirteen cases.

There was one traffic accident that resulted in severe injuries.

Source: debreceninap.hu