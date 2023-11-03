Construction Workers Working Next to the Tracks Swept Away By Train Near Debrecen

Construction workers were hit by a train at Kismacs near Debrecen. RTL Híradó reported that three people had been working near the railway line when two of them were swept away by the oncoming train.

One of them is in life-threatening, the other man is in a serious condition, they need to be operated on. 18 people were traveling on the train, none of them were injured. According to MÁV, the workers who suffered the accident did work in the area without their permission. It is not known what they did, on whose behalf, and how they got in front of the train.

24.hu

pixabay