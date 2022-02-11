Man arrested for driving without a license

The Debrecen police officers arrested the man and took him into custody.

The staff of the Traffic Police Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters was on duty on Böszörményi út in Debrecen on February 10, 2022, around 15:30, when a car was stopped. The officers certified the driver, which revealed that the man did not have a valid driver’s license as it had previously been revoked from him. Police produced the local resident, interrogated him, and then detained him.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against him for committing an offense without a permit.

police.hu