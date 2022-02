Police in Biharkereszt imposed an administrative fine on the driver.

A Romanian citizen applied to leave at Ártánd Road Border Crossing on February 10, 2022 at 9:15. Police certified the driver and found that the weight of the man-driven van and the car transported on its platform was 680 kilograms higher than the maximum permissible weight. The police imposed an administrative fine of HUF 200,000 on the driver of the vehicle.

police.hu