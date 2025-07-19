JC Stewart’s Campus Festival set was a total surprise

One of the most unexpected and heartwarming moments at this year’s Campus Festival came early in the evening yesterday when Northern Irish singer-songwriter JC Stewart took the Metal‑Sheet Main Stage for a set that felt straight out of a feel-good music film — think The Idea of You brought to life.

While the early 5 PM start meant that the square in front of the main stage wasn’t yet packed, those who showed up despite the heat and the hour were rewarded with something truly special: a polished, intimate, and emotionally rich performance from one of pop’s rising voices.

JC Stewart blended tender acoustic moments with upbeat, heartfelt pop songs, bringing both charm and confidence to the stage. His hits like “I Need You to Hate Me” resonated beautifully across the festival grounds, and he also gave a taste of his newest material from his 2025 debut album, Space Hurts. Fans were visibly moved — singing along, clapping, and sharing smiles — despite the relatively small early crowd.

Those who made the effort early weren’t just witnessing a concert; they were treated to a superb production, full of sincerity, warmth, and that signature blend of humor and heartbreak that has defined JC Stewart’s career so far. His performance brought a relaxed yet cinematic energy to kick off the day’s program — a reminder that great moments at festivals don’t only happen after dark.

Known for collaborations with Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan and for viral moments like his Friends parody loved by Jennifer Aniston, JC Stewart is continuing to build his European fanbase — and yesterday’s Debrecen set only strengthened that momentum.

For anyone wondering who JC Stewart is and why he’s worth following, here’s a short video where he shares exactly that in his own words: