The Chainsmokers turned Campus Festival into a giant party on Friday night

The third day of Debrecen’s Campus Festival reached its peak on Friday night as global superstars The Chainsmokers took over the Metal-Sheet Main Stage for one of the most anticipated performances of the week. Their appearance brought an unmistakable international vibe to the heart of the Big Forest and delivered exactly what the festival crowd came for: energy, lights, and a night full of chart-topping hits.

The American electro-pop duo, famous for songs like “Closer”, “Something Just Like This”, and “Paris”, attracted thousands of fans to the festival’s largest venue. Their DJ set, which kicked off shortly after 11 p.m., transformed the area into a massive dancefloor. From the very first beat, The Chainsmokers proved why they remain among the most popular live acts on the global festival circuit.

The atmosphere was electric as the pair blended their biggest anthems with dynamic visuals, dazzling lights, and pyrotechnics that lit up the Debrecen sky. Although the exact setlist wasn’t published, it’s safe to say the crowd got what they came for: a flawless mix of sing-along moments and euphoric drops.

For many, this night wasn’t just about the music — it was a clear reminder of how far Campus Festival has come. Booking acts like The Chainsmokers alongside artists such as Jason Derulo firmly positions Debrecen’s summer festival among Hungary’s and even Central Europe’s most relevant live music events.