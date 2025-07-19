Debrecen’s Mayor hosts U.S. Diplomat at Campus Festival

László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen, welcomed Robert Palladino, the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Hungary, to Campus Festival this week. The visit highlighted not only the festival’s vibrant music scene but also its diverse daytime programs that bring together companies, institutions, and civil organizations from across the region.

During the tour, Mayor Papp emphasized that Campus Festival offers much more than concerts and nightlife. Throughout the day, visitors can explore Job Street, where businesses, city institutions, and NGOs showcase opportunities and initiatives aimed at young people.

At the Green Guardians stand, participants are invited to take part in interactive quizzes, discover fascinating experiments, and learn more about sustainability. The Mayor and the U.S. diplomat both noted how these activities reflect Debrecen’s broader commitment to environmental awareness and civic engagement.

The meeting served as a reminder that Campus Festival is not only a cultural highlight but also a place where international relations, education, and community development meet — all in the heart of Debrecen.