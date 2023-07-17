A second degree warning is in effect due to the heat in Debrecen

The National Meteorological Service has issued the highest red warning for the counties of Bács-Kiskun, Csongrád-Csanád and Békés due to the high average temperature, where the average daily temperature may exceed 29 degrees Celsius.

In the warning delivered to MTI on Monday morning, it was written that on Monday the average daily temperature will be around 27 degrees in the central and southern counties, especially 29 in the Southern Great Plain, and 25-26 degrees in other parts of the country.

Due to the high expected average temperature of over 29 degrees, a red-level warning is in effect in the counties of Bács-Kiskun, Békés and Csongrád-Csanád. The second-degree (orange) warning was issued for the counties of Baranya, Fejér, Hajdú-Bihar, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Komárom-Esztergom, Pest, Somogy, and Tolna, because the average temperature in these areas is expected to be above 27 degrees on Monday.

The meteorological service also wrote that there may be thunderstorms in the second half of the day mainly and in greater numbers in the northern half of the country on Monday, but their occurrence elsewhere cannot be ruled out either. Thunderstorms can be accompanied by stormy wind gusts of 60-80 kilometers per hour, hail with 1-2 centimeters of ice, and in some places downpours. There is also a chance of severe thunderstorms in the north-eastern regions from late afternoon – in addition to greater uncertainty – therefore a second-level warning has been issued for the area of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén county due to the risk of severe thunderstorms.

According to the forecast of the meteorological service, you can expect a lot of sunshine on Monday, the highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 31 and 38 degrees, but in some places in the southeast, 39 degrees is not out of the question. By late evening, the temperature will drop to between 22 and 28 degrees.