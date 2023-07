If you want to taste a sultry, Caribbean evening, where the fast, energetic salsa of Cuban origin, the sexy bachata with Dominican roots, and the African, wild kizomb are mixed. If you want to dance, relax, or just listen and enjoy Latin music and admire the dancers, this is your place!

Participation is free!

Location: Baltazár tér, Debrecen. – The square in front of MODEM

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 19:00 – 22:00

You can find the event’s Facebook page here.