This year’s Night of the Baths will take place on 26 July 2025. So far, 50 spas across Hungary have joined the initiative launched by the Hungarian Bath Association.

At the 13th Night of the Baths, participating spas are free to organize local programs and offer discounts for guests. Each location can adapt the event to their usual opening hours.

Debrecen’s Aquaticum is among the participants.

