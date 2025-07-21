Debrecen student among the winners at the European Girls’ Olympiad in Informatics

Hungarian students won two gold and two silver medals at the European Girls’ Olympiad in Informatics (EGOI), held in Bonn and concluded on Saturday. Around 230 students from 60 countries competed during the week-long event, according to information provided to MTI on Sunday by the company handling the event’s communications.

Among the international competitors, gold medals were awarded to Zsófia Keresztély from Szent István High School in Budapest and Dóra Horváth from Baksa Kálmán Bilingual High School of the Győr Vocational Training Center. Silver medals went to Júlia Baran from Fazekas Mihály High School in Debrecen and Vivien Varga from Radnóti Miklós Experimental High School in Szeged, according to the statement.

The Hungarian participants prepared for EGOI 2025 through the Neumann Society’s talent development program, with the support of the Faculty of Informatics at ELTE and funding from the National Talent Program – 1823. The team leaders were Ágnes Erdősné Németh and Tekla Tóth.

The statement quoted Ágnes Erdősné Németh, head of the Neumann Society’s talent development division, who expressed hope that “this year’s success will help inspire more women to pursue careers in IT and challenge the outdated stereotype that IT is a male-dominated field.”

The competition in Bonn saw students from 53 countries, from the United States to Australia, competing in person, while participants from another seven countries, including Malaysia and Algeria, joined the contest online, the statement added.