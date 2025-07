Béla Somogyi, Managing Director of the Agóra Science Center and former Deputy Mayor of Debrecen responsible for cultural affairs, has passed away at the age of 65. He also previously served as a member of the city council.

Mayor László Papp wrote in a Facebook post: “His work, perseverance, and enthusiasm were always a source of strength. His passing is an irreplaceable loss.”

The city of Debrecen considers Béla Somogyi one of its own.