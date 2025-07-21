Record-breaking Saturday and true community experience – Campus Festival 2025 surpasses 120,000 visitors once again

The 2025 Campus Festival once again proved why it is one of Hungary’s biggest and most beloved summer events. Held between July 16–20, the festival welcomed more than 120,000 visitors once again. With Saturday’s record-breaking attendance, a total of 121,000 people arrived over four days at Nagyerdő, where the carefree festival atmosphere of the past met the comfort and technology of today.

The closing day will go down in Campus history as a true highlight: the programs attracted the largest crowd in the festival’s 17-year history. Throughout the four-day event, international stars such as electro-pop duo The Chainsmokers, John Newman, and Jason Derulo performed alongside Hungary’s top acts — all under the iconic trees of Nagyerdő, in a well-organized, comfortable festival environment offering both late-night parties and daytime family-friendly activities.

After ten months of preparation and nearly two weeks of on-site construction, the festival opened its gates on July 16. This year’s program spanned 21 different stages and venues, featuring over 250 musical acts and nearly 1,000 cultural programs, making Campus one of the most successful festivals of the summer of 2025.

The festival’s popularity was further enhanced by the presence of many well-known public figures and celebrities, including Olympic champion Krisztián Berki, actors András Stohl and Ramóna Kiss, news anchor Antónia Erős, TV producer Barbara Hámori, and sports manager Mátyás Eszterházy. The diversity of venues — such as the MBH Bank Rock Arena, Unipass Stage, University of Debrecen Stage, Kocsi.hu Stage, Made in Debrecen, CATL Lighthouse Stage at Víztoronykert, Pepsi Music Hall, and of course the Civil Village — contributed to the festival’s variety, alongside cult international acts like The Dandy Warhols from the USA and Flux Pavilion from the UK.

The Civil Village programs received special attention, representing values such as social dialogue, sustainability, and strengthening local communities. Visitors could engage with activities like the Living Library, the Sustainability Courtyard, and interactive booths by local organizations. Once again, the University of Debrecen showcased the full spectrum of its educational, scientific, and community activities, while a new venue — the Sports Diagnostics, Lifestyle and Therapy Center — also joined the university’s program lineup. Artistic programs played a vital role, with numerous light installations elevating the visual experience of Campus to a new level.

The organizers’ aim is to ensure that Campus is not merely a music festival but a comprehensive community experience rooted in Debrecen’s values, celebrating diversity with openness and inclusivity. As András Süli, the festival’s program director, put it:

“Campus is a community space where music, culture, and connections take center stage.”

This year’s festival motto — “We look out for each other” — was not just a slogan but a key part of Campus’s ethos. This included the debut of the Közbelépő Project, focusing on mental well-being and safety. Organizers made every effort to ensure that everyone could enjoy the classic festival experience in a safe and carefree environment. The event concluded almost entirely without incident; the professionally operated First Aid Ambulance reported no need for serious interventions, attending to a total of 180 cases.

At Wednesday’s opening reception, 16 million HUF was raised for the Save Beni Foundation — proving once again that Campus is not just about entertainment but also about social responsibility and community engagement.

Cleanup and restoration of the festival grounds began as early as Sunday morning, and the Nagyerdő area is expected to be fully reopened to the public within days.

While several major Hungarian festivals have been discontinued or paused, Campus continues to maintain stable attendance numbers year after year, even showing moderate growth thanks to the joint efforts of Debrecen City, the University of Debrecen, and both local and national partners. With its focus on sustainability, quality, and community values, Campus has become an unmissable part of Hungary’s summer season. The festival is the result of the work of 3,000 people, cherished by Hungarian music fans and festivalgoers alike, and a key cultural and tourism highlight for Debrecen.

See you next year! Campus Festival 2026: July 22–26!

(Campus Festival)