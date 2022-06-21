There will be a shooting day in the Big Forest, there will be spectacular demonstrations

The 5th István Bocskai Rifle Brigade of the Hungarian Armed Forces celebrates the Rifers’ Day with a large-scale, all-day event.

On Sunday, June 26, from 10 a.m., a variety of programs await those interested in the section in front of the Nagyerdei Boulevard Stadium. In addition to the color programs, the technical equipment of the Hungarian Armed Forces will also be visible.

Dynamic programs:

10:35 Country Music – Debrecen Local Guard Orchestra

11:05 Volunteer Area Reserve

12:05 Debrecen Honvéd Dance Ensemble

13:05 Hussar riding demonstration

14:05 Gyepshow- Debrecen Local Guard Orchestra

15:05 Dynamic presentation of shooters

16:05 Medieval walking duel

17:05 Concert of the band KANÁLGÉP (members of the band are soldiers)

Ongoing programs:

Armament and technical demonstration

Situational airsoft shooting

Children’s obstacle course

Matrix running

Health ability demonstration

Military recruitment

Cannon shot every hour

MH 5. Bocskai István Lövészdandár