There will be a shooting day in the Big Forest, there will be spectacular demonstrations

The 5th István Bocskai Rifle Brigade of the Hungarian Armed Forces celebrates the Rifers’ Day with a large-scale, all-day event.
On Sunday, June 26, from 10 a.m., a variety of programs await those interested in the section in front of the Nagyerdei Boulevard Stadium. In addition to the color programs, the technical equipment of the Hungarian Armed Forces will also be visible.
Dynamic programs:
10:35 Country Music – Debrecen Local Guard Orchestra
11:05 Volunteer Area Reserve
12:05 Debrecen Honvéd Dance Ensemble
13:05 Hussar riding demonstration
14:05 Gyepshow- Debrecen Local Guard Orchestra
15:05 Dynamic presentation of shooters
16:05 Medieval walking duel
17:05 Concert of the band KANÁLGÉP (members of the band are soldiers)
Ongoing programs:
Armament and technical demonstration
Situational airsoft shooting
Children’s obstacle course
Matrix running
Health ability demonstration
Military recruitment
Cannon shot every hour
