Once again, the excellent students will be rewarded by the Debrecen Zoo

After the ringing and the distribution of the certificate, the Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park is pleased to announce that, reviving a long-standing tradition, it will once again reward the primary schoolchildren who have closed this school year with excellent results, who can enter the Amusement Park for one time until August 31st for a truly unforgettable holiday experience.

Dr. Sándor Nagy, Managing Director, notes in his announcement that in order to take advantage of the discount, only a copy of the child’s certificate of only five (distinguished, exemplary, excellent) or the grades appearing in the Crete mobile application must be presented at the entrance to the amusement park.

The Park wants an unforgettable holiday for all students for the summer break, and it is hoped that this year it will be able to contribute to the recharge of many little students under the trees of the Big Forest, the head of the zoo told the children.

