168 years of routine work saved three lives in Debrecen

On Monday, the Debrecen ambulance services performed three successful resuscitations during their 24-hour duty, the National Ambulance Service reported on the happy news.

According to their statement, during all three lifesaving procedures, based on the instructions of our routine rescue supervisors, the whistleblowers examined the patients, who were no longer breathing, and helped them until the ambulance arrived and instructed them on the steps of resuscitation.

The emergency vehicle, which arrived within moments, continued to save all three lives at an elevated level, while thanks to timely chest compressions and the help that arrived quickly, the three men were eventually transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The seven paramedics participating in life-saving operations have a total of 168 years of experience with the National Ambulance Service.

(Debreceni Nap)