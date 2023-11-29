The employees of a Debrecen hypermarket saved a life

While shopping, a 50-year-old man suddenly fell ill in Tesco in Debrecen, reported the National Emergency Service. According to the telephone instructions of the emergency dispatcher, the whistleblower examined the patient, who was no longer breathing.

An emergency vehicle immediately started to help, while the workers there began to revive the man. One of the employees even ran to get the defibrillator that was placed, which they used. The rescuers arrived at the scene within minutes and continued to fight for the man’s life at an elevated level, and the salespeople continued to help in everything. They even took care to hide the supplies from prying eyes.

The chest compressions started in time and eventually led to success and the man could be transported to the hospital in a stable condition

(Debreceni Nap)