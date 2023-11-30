Charges were brought against a man who beat children in a playground in Debrecen

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen filed an indictment against the hot-tempered defendant for the crime of light bodily harm committed against a person unable to defend himself.

According to the indictment, on June 16, 2023, at around 12:30 p.m., the defendant noticed that several children were in the playground behind the apartment building and that they were constantly making noise, and this disturbed the couple.

After a while, the defendant lost his patience, went out on the balcony of his apartment, and spoke to the children, who, however, talked back to him. After a short time, the enraged man went down to the playground, there was an argument between him and the children there, and then the accused approached one of the minor victims and hit him on the neck and back. Noticing this, his brother, also a minor, rushed to help the victim, but the angry man approached him, squeezed his neck, then hit him and went back to his apartment.

As a result of the defendant’s abuse, both minor victims suffered minor injuries that healed within eight days. The investigation in the case was conducted by the Debrecen Police Department.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the repentant defendant, who admitted to committing the crime, for the crime of 2 counts of light bodily harm committed against a person unable to defend himself at the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court, based on the content of the documents, release the defendant to probation as a measure without conducting a trial.

(Debreceni Nap)

Main picture: illustration.