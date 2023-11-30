The Bényi Gallery in Debrecen closes the year with a group exhibition and fair

Bényi Galéria closes the 2022/23 season with a group exhibition and fair entitled Art Selection. At the fair, the audience can choose from the works of 23 artists for their own piece or even as a surprise under the tree. The artists previously presented in the gallery will return, including Olivér Szax, Zsuzsa Nagy Gesztelyi and Sándor Imreh. In addition to their creations, the necklaces of Kata Trom and the charming perfume bottles of James Carcass will also appear at the exhibition.

At the opening on December 1 at 6:00 p.m., guitarist László Bakos will be playing and cranberry mulled wine will be waiting for the event’s visitors in connection with the festive atmosphere.

Exhibiting artists: Gabriella B. Nagy / Judit Cs. Horváth / Melitta Csorján / David Beeri / Anikó Éberling / Éva Mária Erdős / Krisztina Füleki / Zsuzsa Nagy Gesztelyi / Sándor Imreh / James Carcass / Klaudia Kőrösi / Eszter Dóra Molnár / Marcell Nagy / Nagy Zoltán Sándor / Alexandra Nádas / Erzsébet Palotai / Máté Posta / Tamás István Rózsa / István Subicz / Olivér Szax / Zsuzsa Szász / Kata Trom / Antal Zakar.

The Art Selection exhibition and fair can be viewed between December 2 and January 15 at the Bényi Gallery.

(Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.)