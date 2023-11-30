Another Visitation Ban Ordered at the Clinical Center in Debrecen

A ban on visiting the Department of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center has come into force from November 30th.

The measure is valid from Thursday until withdrawn. In order to protect patients and workers, the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office has introduced a ban on visits to the cardiology and heart surgery department of the Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic as of Thursday, November 30th, as a preventive measure against the epidemic. In addition, it is still not possible to visit patients at the Medical Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine Clinic operating on the Kenézy Gyula Campus, the Department of Neurology operating on the Gróf Tisza István Campus, and the Hematology Department of the Nagyerdei Campus Internal Medicine Clinic B building.



Wearing a mask is still mandatory on all three Campuses of the Clinical Center, the Nagyerdei Campus, the Kenézy Gyula Campus and the Gróf Tisza István Campus in Berettyóújfalu. The provisions are valid until withdrawn. The management of the Clinical Center asks for the patience and understanding of the patients and their relatives.



debreceninap.hu