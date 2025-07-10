Green waste generated after the storm is being collected from Debrecen residents

Green waste generated after the storm is being collected from Debrecen residents

In response to the storm damage, the Debrecen municipality will collect all garden green waste left around homes.

Without any quantity limits, all green waste gathered by residents will be removed next week. Regardless of what type of bag it’s placed in, collections will take place between Monday and Friday (July 14–18) at each household’s regular green‑waste pickup time.

Large branches, twigs, and whole trees that won’t fit into bags will also be removed by contractors hired for park maintenance, from Monday next week through July 25. Residents are asked to place any oversized branches, twigs, and trees neatly by the curb in front of their property.

