Autumn weather in July: up to 9 degrees cooler than usual in Hungary

On Wednesday, strong, stormy winds blew in many places, and temperatures were well below the long-term average, with the country experiencing nearly 9 degrees Celsius cooler weather — reported HungaroMet Ltd. on their Facebook page on Thursday.

They added that the cyclone named Gabriel brought autumn-like weather. In the past 24 hours, it brought precipitation almost everywhere except for the northwestern border region.

According to the infographic prepared for the post, the most precipitation in the last 24 hours was measured in Karcsa, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County, with 48.8 millimeters.

The infographic also shows that on Wednesday, the warmest hours in the northwestern part of the country reached 21 degrees Celsius, about 6 degrees below the usual for this time of year, while in the southeast, highs were around 17 degrees, which is 11 to 13 degrees colder than usual.

(MTI)

 

