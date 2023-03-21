A Star Wars and Harry Potter actor has passed away

Paul Grant collapsed outside a London train station, writes Blikk.

Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Paul Grant has passed away at the age of 56. The man was found collapsed at London’s King’s Cross train station last Thursday and was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brain dead. His family decided on Sunday to turn off the machines keeping him alive, the British Independent reported.

The diminutive actor played one of the Ewoks in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, but also played in Tom Cruise’s early film Legend, the fantasy Willow, and David Bowie’s signature Fantastic Labyrinth. In the first part of the Harry Potter series, he got the role of one of the goblins.