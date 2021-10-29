This is How Much You Have to Pay on the Train and on Long-Distance Buses If You Don’t Wear the Mask

From November 1st, mask wearing is mandatory on the vehicles, stations and stops of the MÁV-Volán Group – MÁV Zrt. informed MTI on Friday.

The announcement says that, in accordance with the government’s decision, the company will reintroduce a mask-wearing obligation. From November 1st, it is mandatory to cover the passengers’ nose and mouth with a mask on the vehicles, in the closed and open areas of the stations and stops of MÁV, MÁV-HÉV and Volánbusz.

Children under the age of six and those with intellectual or psychosocial disabilities or autism spectrum disorders do not need to wear a mask. An offending passenger may be charged for HuF 8,000 if he or she refuses to cooperate despite the request.

Transport operators continue to urge their passengers to comply with public health regulations and to prioritize electronic ticketing to reduce queuing and personal contact.