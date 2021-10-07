State Auditor to Freeze Public Funding for 157 Small Political Parties

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on State Auditor to Freeze Public Funding for 157 Small Political Parties

Hungary’s state auditor (ASZ) has proposed freezing state funding in respect of 157 small political parties until they can prove they are legally above-board.

 

Out of 173 parties screened, only three had complied with their obligation to publish financial statements and accord with transparency requirements: the Alternative Party, the AQUILA Party and the Hungarian Liberal Party, the auditor’s vice president, Magdolna Holman, told a press briefing. The majority of Hungarian political parties are not eligible to receive central budget support on a regular basis, having failed the requirement to secure at least 1% of the vote in the last general election. Parties that pass the screening, however, are permitted to draw up a national list for an election and nominate candidates who can access significant amounts of public money.

 

