Karácsony Slams Orbán’s ‘War on EU, Local Governments’

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Karácsony Slams Orbán’s ‘War on EU, Local Governments’

Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony has called it “unacceptable” that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán “is waging wars against the European Union and local governments, two indispensable allies in handling the economic crisis.”

In an open letter published on his Facebook page, Karácsony said that rather than multiplying the resources needed to protect lives and livelihoods by strengthening partnerships, “Orbán is about to reject EU support for the Hungarian people”. He also said Orbán was pushing local authorities to the brink of insolvency by increasing their burdens. Although the Budapest municipality’s revenues have fallen by over 20% due to the coronavirus epidemic, the government has increased its taxes three-and-a-half-fold, and the taxes on its main water supplier four-fold, Karácsony said. “Don’t wage a war with Hungarian localities and the EU, which is offering help to the country, but rather make sure that funding reaches those entitled to it…” Karácsony said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Member State may not prohibit the marketing of cannabidiol (CBD) lawfully produced in another Member State when it is extracted from the Cannabis sativa plant in its entirety and not solely from its fibre and seeds

info

Euro area investment fund statistics: third quarter of 2020

Amira Dhifallah

Dresden museum heist: More than 1,600 officers carry out raids and arrests in Germany

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *