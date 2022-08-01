Train Between Sáránd and Mikepércs Collided With a Tree That Had Fallen on the Tracks – Passengers Had to Get Off

A train collided with a tree that had fallen on the tracks between Sáránd and Mikepércs, in the railway crossing crossing main road no. 47 on Sunday evening, the disaster management told MTI.

According to the available information, the approximately fifteen to twenty passengers got off the train consisting of two cars and entered the nearby railway station. Debrecen firefighters removed the obstacle from the train’s path with a chainsaw.

On Saturday, there were several similar accidents, the Tokaj Intercity had to be pulled back to Debrecen due to a collision, the Balmazújváros-Füzesabony flight was similarly affected.

